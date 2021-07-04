PIBBLE (PIB) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $35,330.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.19 or 0.00801171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.21 or 0.08046374 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

