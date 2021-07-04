Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $127.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.96 million to $129.17 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $134.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $516.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.12 million to $520.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $539.78 million, with estimates ranging from $537.74 million to $541.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after purchasing an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 121,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

