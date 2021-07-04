PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00131977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00166891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,056.08 or 1.00303473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002933 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

