Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 6,444 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.72. 1,706,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $164.66 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

