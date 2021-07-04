Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $731.92. 509,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,758. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.48 and a 52-week high of $733.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $689.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.