Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.32. 923,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.01 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

