Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $30,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.63. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

