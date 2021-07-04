Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $64.97 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,131 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.84. 2,280,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $305.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

