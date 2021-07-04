Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.63. 874,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,901. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $415.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

