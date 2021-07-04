Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 18,259 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $86,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $678.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.21 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

