Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 21,895 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,419. The company has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

