Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 7,217 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $56.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

