Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. The company has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

