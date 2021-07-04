Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,233 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.30. 2,763,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

