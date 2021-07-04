Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,037 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,173. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

