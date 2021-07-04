Pinkcoin (PINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $827.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and $827.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00398631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015315 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.01277917 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,071,258 coins and its circulating supply is 428,810,822 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.