Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 151,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,910. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

