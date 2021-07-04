Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $445.19 million and approximately $825,633.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00006827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00332470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00138252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00192818 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,640,814 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.