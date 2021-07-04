Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $669,641.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00006687 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $423.51 million and $669,641.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00338881 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00138296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,670,670 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.