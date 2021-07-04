PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $938,635.84 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $938,635.84 and $683.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,485,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

