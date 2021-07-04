PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.35 million and $3,681.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,610.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.01499907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00424669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00088824 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

