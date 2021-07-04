PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0004

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $420,790.71 and approximately $29,432.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00805106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.26 or 0.08072946 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.