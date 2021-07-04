POA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,091.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $102,091.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,182,140 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
