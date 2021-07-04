Polkadot Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $15.00 billion and approximately $793.98 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.67 or 0.00045416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00132867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00168668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,463.42 or 0.99898760 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.81 or 0.00871961 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,088,367,869 coins and its circulating supply is 957,643,712 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

