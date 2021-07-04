Polkastarter (POLS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.96 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004030 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $102.95 million and $34.96 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,134,082 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

