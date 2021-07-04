Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.90 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Polymath has a total market cap of $123.90 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00411671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.