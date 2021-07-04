Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pool worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Pool by 384.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth about $787,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Pool by 100.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pool by 13.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $466.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.50 and a fifty-two week high of $470.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

