Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Post posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after buying an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

