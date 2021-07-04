PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PREKF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

