Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Short Interest Update

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of PRLD opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858 over the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

