PressOne (PRS) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. PressOne has a market cap of $7.26 million and $822.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

