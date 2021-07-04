Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Update

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $63.27. 772,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

