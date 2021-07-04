Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IPDN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

