Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Reaches $641,340.44

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $641,340.44 and $4,826.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

