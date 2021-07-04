Project Pai (PAI) Tops One Day Volume of $295,674.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $25.20 million and approximately $295,674.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,758,918,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,827,309 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

