Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.46 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $12.40 or 0.00036114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $204.05 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00795780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

