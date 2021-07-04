ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Critical Contrast

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and The Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% The Allstate 7.73% 21.16% 4.37%

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of The Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of The Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and The Allstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.04 The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.89 $5.58 billion $14.73 9.04

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. The Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Allstate has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProSight Global and The Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Allstate 0 7 6 1 2.57

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.72%. The Allstate has a consensus price target of $138.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given The Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Allstate is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Summary

The Allstate beats ProSight Global on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Life Segment offers traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary products offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through call centers, agencies, financial specialists, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

