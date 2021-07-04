Proton Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $24.20 million and $1.66 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00762757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.10 or 0.07924227 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

