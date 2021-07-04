Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,289 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

