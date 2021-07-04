Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $317.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.35. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $205.00 and a twelve month high of $317.82.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.