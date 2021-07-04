Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

