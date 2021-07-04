Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 17,100 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 182.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

