Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

MasTec stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.