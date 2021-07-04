PTON Reaches Market Capitalization of $339,808.47 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $339,808.47 and $145.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

