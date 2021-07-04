Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 28,236 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Twitter worth $26,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.28. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.