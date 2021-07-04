Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,936 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $188.54 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

