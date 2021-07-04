Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 34,349 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $25,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

