Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27.60 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.3% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $7,896,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,200,041 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $249,988,000 after buying an additional 103,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,037,412 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $237,579,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

