Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 13,936 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $29,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.