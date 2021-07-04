Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 29,344 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.